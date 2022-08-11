Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS.
Enovix Stock Performance
Enovix stock traded up $4.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.13. The stock had a trading volume of 15,446,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,056. Enovix has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $39.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 2.73.
Insider Buying and Selling at Enovix
In related news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,407,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,726,306.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 50,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 999,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,993,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $26,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,407,993 shares in the company, valued at $18,726,306.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $790,980. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Enovix
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ENVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Enovix in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Enovix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Enovix in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Enovix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Enovix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.13.
About Enovix
Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
