Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS.

Enovix Stock Performance

Enovix stock traded up $4.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.13. The stock had a trading volume of 15,446,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,056. Enovix has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $39.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 2.73.

Get Enovix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Enovix

In related news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,407,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,726,306.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 50,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 999,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,993,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $26,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,407,993 shares in the company, valued at $18,726,306.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $790,980. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enovix

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENVX. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Enovix by 52.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,219,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,400,000 after buying an additional 418,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enovix by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,059,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,654,000 after buying an additional 157,167 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Enovix by 316.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 123,645 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Enovix by 107.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 220,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 113,972 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enovix by 30.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 272,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after buying an additional 63,817 shares during the period. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Enovix in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Enovix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Enovix in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Enovix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Enovix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.13.

About Enovix

(Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.