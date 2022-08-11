Enovix Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 15,248 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 305% compared to the average volume of 3,764 call options.

Enovix Price Performance

ENVX stock traded up $3.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.74. The stock had a trading volume of 351,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,039. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 2.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.30. Enovix has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $39.48.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enovix will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Enovix

In other Enovix news, insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 999,565 shares in the company, valued at $13,993,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,407,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,726,306.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 999,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,993,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,000 shares of company stock worth $790,980. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVX. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Enovix by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enovix by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 13,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 1st quarter worth about $702,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 1st quarter worth about $639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enovix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Enovix in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Enovix in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enovix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

About Enovix

(Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Articles

