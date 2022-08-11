EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.80-$7.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.87. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NPO. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of EnPro Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

EnPro Industries Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE NPO traded up $2.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.05. 82,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,903. EnPro Industries has a 1 year low of $76.14 and a 1 year high of $117.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

EnPro Industries Dividend Announcement

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.50. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $333.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that EnPro Industries will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnPro Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

About EnPro Industries

(Get Rating)

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.