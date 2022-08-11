Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP) Short Interest Up 113.3% in July

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 113.3% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Enterprise Financial Services Price Performance

Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $21.50 on Thursday. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12 month low of $16.89 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.20.

Enterprise Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

