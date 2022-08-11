EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB) Increases Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

EQB Stock Performance

Shares of EQB stock traded up C$1.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$56.66. 49,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,373. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$55.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$63.65. EQB has a 1-year low of C$50.68 and a 1-year high of C$84.78. The company has a market cap of C$1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.20.

Get EQB alerts:

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.14 by C$0.50. The business had revenue of C$187.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$172.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EQB will post 9.8800001 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About EQB

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQB. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of EQB from C$105.00 to C$88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of EQB from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of EQB from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of EQB from C$85.00 to C$86.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on EQB from C$94.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$70.50.

(Get Rating)

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.