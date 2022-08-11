EQB (TSE:EQB) Price Target Cut to C$79.00

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.65% from the stock’s previous close.

EQB has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised their price target on EQB from C$85.00 to C$86.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on EQB from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cormark reduced their price objective on EQB from C$105.00 to C$88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on EQB from C$75.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on EQB from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$72.69.

Get EQB alerts:

EQB Trading Up 3.3 %

EQB traded up C$1.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$56.98. The stock had a trading volume of 71,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,450. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$55.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$63.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37. EQB has a one year low of C$50.68 and a one year high of C$84.78.

EQB Company Profile

EQB ( TSE:EQB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.14 by C$0.50. The firm had revenue of C$187.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$172.85 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that EQB will post 9.8800001 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.