Equalizer Price Up 0.8% This Week (EQZ)

Equalizer (EQZ) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. In the last week, Equalizer has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One Equalizer coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges. Equalizer has a total market capitalization of $935,573.63 and approximately $47,067.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004058 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00015562 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00038342 BTC.

Equalizer Coin Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,450,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash.

Buying and Selling Equalizer

