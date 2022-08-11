Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for August 11th (AAWW, ATCO, BASFY, BBDC, BBQ, BYD, BYDGF, BZFD, CAJ, CDXC)

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, August 11th:

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $14.45 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $17.00.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James currently has $11.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $12.50.

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a buy rating to a hold rating. Craig Hallum currently has $17.25 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has C$205.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$170.00.

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $4.50.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $2.40 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $6.00.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $12.00.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Robert W. Baird currently has $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $7.00.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $18.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $15.00.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) was downgraded by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an outperform rating to an in-line rating. Evercore ISI currently has $13.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $5.00 target price on the stock.

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $2.40 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $8.00.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $5.42 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $13.00.

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $8.00.

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $8.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $205.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $222.00.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $13.00.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson to a neutral rating. They currently have $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $6.00.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have €5.00 ($5.10) target price on the stock.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $35.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $27.00.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Purplebricks Group (OTCMKTS:PRPPF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $2.25.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $4.00.

Deliveroo (LON:ROO) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to a neutral rating.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $9.00.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

TAG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $34.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $42.00.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $14.00.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) was downgraded by analysts at CJS Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $22.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $32.00.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) was downgraded by analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. currently has $84.00 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.