Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for August 11th (AAWW, ATCO, BASFY, BBDC, BBQ, BYD, BYDGF, BZFD, CAJ, CDXC)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, August 11th:

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $14.45 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $17.00.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY)

was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James currently has $11.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $12.50.

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a buy rating to a hold rating. Craig Hallum currently has $17.25 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has C$205.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$170.00.

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $4.50.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $2.40 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $6.00.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $12.00.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Robert W. Baird currently has $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $7.00.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $18.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $15.00.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) was downgraded by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an outperform rating to an in-line rating. Evercore ISI currently has $13.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $5.00 target price on the stock.

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $2.40 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $8.00.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $5.42 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $13.00.

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $8.00.

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $8.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $205.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $222.00.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $13.00.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson to a neutral rating. They currently have $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $6.00.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have €5.00 ($5.10) target price on the stock.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $35.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $27.00.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Purplebricks Group (OTCMKTS:PRPPF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $2.25.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $4.00.

Deliveroo (LON:ROO) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to a neutral rating.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $9.00.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

TAG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $34.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $42.00.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $14.00.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) was downgraded by analysts at CJS Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $22.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $32.00.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) was downgraded by analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. currently has $84.00 price target on the stock.

