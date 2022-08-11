Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Colliers Securities set a $92.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.86.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of ELS stock opened at $76.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.75. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52 week low of $67.57 and a 52 week high of $88.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 50.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Trading of Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $365.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 25.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,049,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,440 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 766,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,999,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 116,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.