Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Trading Down 9.9%

Shares of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) fell 9.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.58 and last traded at $8.59. 12,965 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 289,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.53.

Erasca Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.33.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that Erasca, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Erasca

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARCH Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Erasca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,246,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Erasca by 202.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,926,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Erasca by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,850,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,965 shares during the last quarter. Regents of The University of California purchased a new position in shares of Erasca in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,075,000. Finally, EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Erasca during the 4th quarter worth $13,849,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

