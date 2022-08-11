Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Trading Down 9.9%

Shares of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) fell 9.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.58 and last traded at $8.59. 12,965 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 289,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.53.
Erasca Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.33.
Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that Erasca, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Erasca
Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Erasca (ERAS)
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Erasca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erasca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.