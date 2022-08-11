Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Shares Up 1.8%

Shares of Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Rating) shot up 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.31 and last traded at $11.12. 86,110 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 166,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price target on Ermenegildo Zegna to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Ermenegildo Zegna Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.31.

Ermenegildo Zegna Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ermenegildo Zegna

The firm also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna in the second quarter worth $116,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ermenegildo Zegna by 83.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna in the second quarter worth $139,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna in the second quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna in the first quarter worth $193,000. 24.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ermenegildo Zegna

(Get Rating)

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

See Also

