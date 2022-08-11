Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) versus RPC Group (OTCMKTS:RPCGF) Head to Head Survey

RPC Group (OTCMKTS:RPCGF – Get Rating) and Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RPC Group and Ero Copper’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RPC Group $4.97 billion 0.85 $336.18 million N/A N/A Ero Copper $489.90 million 2.08 $201.10 million $1.76 6.40

RPC Group has higher revenue and earnings than Ero Copper.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RPC Group N/A N/A N/A Ero Copper 34.39% 95.68% 42.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares RPC Group and Ero Copper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for RPC Group and Ero Copper, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RPC Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Ero Copper 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.3% of Ero Copper shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

RPC Group has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ero Copper has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ero Copper beats RPC Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RPC Group

RPC Group Plc operates as a plastic product design and engineering company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Packaging and Non-Packaging. The Packaging segment designs plastic packaging for end markets, including the food, beverage, personal care, and healthcare markets; and designs and manufactures other plastic products, such as containers for surface coatings comprising paint pots and vaping accessories. It sells its products directly to the brands, as well as to retailers or fillers. The Non-Packaging segment designs and manufactures a range of plastic products that include temporary storage systems for waste and recycling; and technical components for the automotive and heavy vehicles industries. It also makes moulds, which are used to make plastic components and packaging products. This segment sells its products to intermediaries. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rushden, the United Kingdom.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts. The company also holds a 100% interest in the Boa EsperanÃ§a property, a copper development project located within southeastern ParÃ¡ state; and NX Gold property located in Mato Grosso state. Ero Copper Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

