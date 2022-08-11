ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.85-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.45 billion-$2.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.50 billion.

ESAB Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ESAB traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.74. 2,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,992. ESAB has a 12 month low of $39.12 and a 12 month high of $58.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $647.91 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ESAB will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESAB

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESAB. Loop Capital initiated coverage on ESAB in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ESAB from $56.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ESAB stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

About ESAB

ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

