ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.12-$1.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18. ESCO Technologies also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.12-$3.18 EPS.
Shares of ESE traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.98. The company had a trading volume of 98,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,049. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 1.09. ESCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $60.03 and a 1 year high of $96.01.
ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $219.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.16 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ESCO Technologies will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 45.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 5.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 63.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 54.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.
ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.
