ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.12-$1.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18. ESCO Technologies also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.12-$3.18 EPS.

ESCO Technologies Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of ESE traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.98. The company had a trading volume of 98,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,049. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 1.09. ESCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $60.03 and a 1 year high of $96.01.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $219.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.16 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ESCO Technologies will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.64%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 45.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 5.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 63.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 54.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

