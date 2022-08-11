Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a growth of 92.6% from the July 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Noble Financial started coverage on Eskay Mining in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$2.90 target price on the stock.

Eskay Mining Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of ESKYF traded down 0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching 1.66. 43,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,455. Eskay Mining has a 12 month low of 1.22 and a 12 month high of 2.93.

About Eskay Mining

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the St. Andrew Goldfield project located at Eskay Creek; Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide project situated in the Golden Triangle; and Corey mineral claims located in the Skeena Mining division.

See Also

