Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 40.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.
Esports Entertainment Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GMBLP opened at $2.39 on Thursday. Esports Entertainment Group has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $10.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.81.
About Esports Entertainment Group
