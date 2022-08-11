Essentra plc (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) Short Interest Up 65.8% in July

Essentra plc (OTCMKTS:FLRAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 232,400 shares, an increase of 65.8% from the July 15th total of 140,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Essentra Price Performance

FLRAF remained flat at $2.67 during trading on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Essentra has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $4.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Essentra from GBX 365 ($4.41) to GBX 350 ($4.23) in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Essentra Company Profile

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

See Also

