Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Raises Stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 361,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTHR. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 4th quarter worth $1,591,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 4th quarter worth $1,013,000. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 550,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 177,353 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 722,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 93,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 32,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 11,311 shares in the last quarter. 30.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $1.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.55. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.48.

In other news, Director Neal I. Goldman bought 40,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.34 per share, with a total value of $54,803.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,080,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

