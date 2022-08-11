Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 1,449 Shares of Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Synalloy were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYNL. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synalloy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Synalloy in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synalloy by 19.4% in the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synalloy in the first quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Synalloy by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 61,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. 37.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synalloy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Synalloy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Insider Transactions at Synalloy

Synalloy Stock Up 17.2 %

In related news, CEO Christopher Gerald Hutter purchased 4,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $68,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 210,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,152,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SYNL opened at $15.57 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Synalloy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.44 million, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.62.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $116.22 million during the quarter. Synalloy had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 28.56%.

Synalloy Profile

(Get Rating)

Synalloy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and galvanized carbon tubes, as well as related stainless pipe products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synalloy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synalloy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.