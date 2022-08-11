Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 707 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLB. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in Proto Labs by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,791,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,016,000 after purchasing an additional 609,720 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 176.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 219,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,291,000 after buying an additional 140,297 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 202,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,388,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $3,468,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after buying an additional 66,707 shares during the period. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Proto Labs to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of PRLB opened at $46.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.04. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.36 and a 52-week high of $82.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 52.39 and a beta of 1.28.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.28 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 4.88%. Proto Labs’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

