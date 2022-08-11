ETHPad 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $8,975.00 (ETHPAD)

ETHPad (ETHPAD) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. One ETHPad coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ETHPad has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $8,975.00 worth of ETHPad was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ETHPad has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004081 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001552 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002187 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00014961 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00038239 BTC.
About ETHPad
ETHPad’s total supply is 199,427,404 coins. ETHPad’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
ETHPad Coin Trading
