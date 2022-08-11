ETHPad 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $8,975.00 (ETHPAD)

ETHPad (ETHPAD) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. One ETHPad coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ETHPad has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $8,975.00 worth of ETHPad was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ETHPad has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ETHPad alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00014961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00038239 BTC.

About ETHPad

ETHPad’s total supply is 199,427,404 coins. ETHPad’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ETHPad Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHPad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ETHPad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ETHPad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHPad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.