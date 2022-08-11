ETHPad Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.04 Million (ETHPAD)

ETHPad (ETHPAD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. ETHPad has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and $6,190.00 worth of ETHPad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ETHPad has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. One ETHPad coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015050 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ETHPad’s total supply is 199,427,404 coins. ETHPad’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

