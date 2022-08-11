Evedo One Day Volume Reaches $106,203.00 (EVED)

Evedo (EVED) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. One Evedo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0385 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Evedo has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. Evedo has a market cap of $564,405.98 and $106,203.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Evedo Coin Profile

Evedo (EVED) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,677,017 coins. Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Evedo

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

