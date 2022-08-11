EventChain Price Tops $0.0016 (EVC)

EventChain (EVC) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. One EventChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EventChain has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. EventChain has a market capitalization of $49,084.29 and $10,021.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,508.00 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003819 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004076 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002087 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00130952 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00036820 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00061650 BTC.

EventChain Coin Profile

EventChain (EVC) is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io. The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain.

Buying and Selling EventChain

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

