Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.02 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.56%. Everbridge’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

Everbridge Stock Up 3.5 %

Everbridge stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,155. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.39. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $167.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Everbridge from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Everbridge from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everbridge

About Everbridge

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Everbridge by 53.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Everbridge by 42.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Everbridge by 6.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

