Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Director Sells $812,760.00 in Stock

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) Director John A. Weber sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total transaction of $812,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,096 shares in the company, valued at $838,768.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Everest Re Group Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of RE stock traded up $6.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $271.23. The stock had a trading volume of 6,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.54. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $248.63 and a 12-month high of $308.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $271.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.01.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.31 by $0.48. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $14.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,995,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on RE. StockNews.com raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

