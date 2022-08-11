Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGR) Short Interest Update

Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Evergreen Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EVGR stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.04. 9,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400. Evergreen has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evergreen

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evergreen stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Evergreen at the end of the most recent quarter.

Evergreen Company Profile

Evergreen Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to complete a business combination target on technology companies involved in artificial intelligence, fintech and financial services, the Metaverse, the Internet of Things, eCommerce, social commerce, and Industry 4.0, as well as the new digital economy in the ASEAN region.

