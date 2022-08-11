EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.52-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $607.00 million-$615.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $600.07 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EVTC. StockNews.com downgraded EVERTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on EVERTEC from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVERTEC Price Performance

Shares of EVERTEC stock opened at $33.51 on Thursday. EVERTEC has a one year low of $32.57 and a one year high of $51.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.73 and its 200 day moving average is $39.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.94.

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $160.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.22 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 38.20% and a net margin of 24.33%. EVERTEC’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EVERTEC will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EVERTEC

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 9,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $347,071.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVERTEC

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,289,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,201,000 after purchasing an additional 85,465 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,558,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,373,000 after purchasing an additional 58,160 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,056,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,163,000 after purchasing an additional 42,639 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in EVERTEC by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,532,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in EVERTEC by 2.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,310,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,640,000 after acquiring an additional 26,935 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EVERTEC

(Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.