EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Issues Earnings Results

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. EVgo updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

EVgo Trading Up 14.6 %

EVGO stock opened at $10.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -44.21 and a beta of 1.86. EVgo has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.46.

Get EVgo alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVgo

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVGO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EVgo by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EVgo by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 20,505 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in EVgo by 238.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 20,746 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in EVgo during the 1st quarter valued at $32,188,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EVgo by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228,340 shares in the last quarter. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About EVgo

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial upgraded EVgo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on EVgo in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on EVgo in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on EVgo in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EVgo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.94.

(Get Rating)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.