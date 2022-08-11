EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Issues Earnings Results

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. EVgo updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
EVgo Trading Up 14.6 %
EVGO stock opened at $10.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -44.21 and a beta of 1.86. EVgo has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.46.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVgo
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVGO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EVgo by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EVgo by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 20,505 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in EVgo by 238.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 20,746 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in EVgo during the 1st quarter valued at $32,188,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EVgo by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228,340 shares in the last quarter. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About EVgo
EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.
