Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.78.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EVH. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolent Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Evolent Health during the first quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Evolent Health by 67.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Evolent Health by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Evolent Health during the first quarter worth $192,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Stock Up 1.5 %

Evolent Health Company Profile

NYSE EVH opened at $35.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.13. Evolent Health has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $39.00.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

