Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €35.50 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €35.50 ($36.22) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EVK. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($20.41) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.90 ($21.33) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($28.57) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €19.00 ($19.39) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €36.00 ($36.73) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Evonik Industries Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of FRA:EVK opened at €21.21 ($21.64) on Wednesday. Evonik Industries has a one year low of €26.78 ($27.33) and a one year high of €32.97 ($33.64). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €21.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of €24.57.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

