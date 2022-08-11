Evotec (ETR:EVT) Given a €32.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €32.00 ($32.65) price target on Evotec (ETR:EVT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EVT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($43.88) target price on shares of Evotec in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($47.96) price objective on shares of Evotec in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($45.92) price objective on shares of Evotec in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($43.88) target price on shares of Evotec in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($30.61) target price on shares of Evotec in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Evotec Stock Performance

Evotec stock opened at €25.12 ($25.63) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €25.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of €26.28. Evotec has a 1-year low of €20.16 ($20.57) and a 1-year high of €45.83 ($46.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.59, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91.

Evotec Company Profile

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications of diabetes, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

