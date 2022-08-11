Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.30-$8.50 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of EXR stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $207.45. 589,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,377. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $156.70 and a 12-month high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.09.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

A number of research firms recently commented on EXR. Evercore ISI set a $198.00 price target on Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $199.30.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,156,000 after buying an additional 249,100 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 349,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,920,000 after buying an additional 49,978 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 105,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,775,000 after buying an additional 41,900 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 640,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,748,000 after buying an additional 33,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,312,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,781,000 after buying an additional 31,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

