extraDNA (XDNA) Market Cap Tops $99,860.65

extraDNA (XDNA) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. In the last week, extraDNA has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. extraDNA has a market cap of $99,860.65 and approximately $33,319.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One extraDNA coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,443.23 or 1.00078711 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00048653 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.98 or 0.00229214 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00146448 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.30 or 0.00263254 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00054615 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004700 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00048243 BTC.

extraDNA Coin Profile

extraDNA (CRYPTO:XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity. extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org. The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

extraDNA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase extraDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

