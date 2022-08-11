Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Cut by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.9% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 10,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 7,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 5,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,147 shares of company stock worth $698,858. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $92.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.64 and its 200 day moving average is $86.24. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.