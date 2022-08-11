EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of EYPT opened at $11.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.87 and a quick ratio of 6.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.21. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $377.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EYPT. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,841,000 after acquiring an additional 815,111 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 871,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after purchasing an additional 249,083 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,868,000 after purchasing an additional 186,969 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 457,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 141,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

