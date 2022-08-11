EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.00.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of EYPT opened at $11.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.87 and a quick ratio of 6.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.21. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $377.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.26.
Institutional Trading of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals
About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT)
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.