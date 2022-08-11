F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Geng Lin Sells 1,127 Shares of Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) EVP Geng Lin sold 1,127 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $195,094.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,082.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

F5 Stock Up 1.7 %

F5 stock opened at $170.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.97 and its 200 day moving average is $180.96. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.43 and a 52-week high of $249.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $674.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.81 million. F5 had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 19.06%. F5’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the first quarter valued at $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 by 86.4% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 by 568.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FFIV. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of F5 from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of F5 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $197.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of F5 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.38.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

