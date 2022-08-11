Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Receives $21.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several analysts recently commented on FSLY shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Fastly to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fastly from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Fastly from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 18,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $221,205.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 609,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,292,578.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 18,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $221,205.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 609,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,292,578.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 13,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $166,478.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,756,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,874,443.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,687 shares of company stock valued at $689,473 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastly

Fastly Stock Up 4.1 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth about $412,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth about $353,000. Lane Generational LLC increased its holdings in Fastly by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 146,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 22,539 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Fastly by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 15,547 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLY opened at $11.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 4.11. Fastly has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $58.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.99.

Fastly Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

See Also

