Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Stock Position Lessened by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $4,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

AGM opened at $112.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.94. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 12-month low of $90.38 and a 12-month high of $137.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.43 and a 200-day moving average of $109.11.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 19.71%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.74%.

Several analysts recently commented on AGM shares. Sidoti raised shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

