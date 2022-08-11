Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decrease of 65.6% from the July 15th total of 57,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 355,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Femasys Trading Down 1.0 %
FEMY stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.06. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,355. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.08. Femasys has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of -1.32.
Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Femasys had a negative net margin of 733.65% and a negative return on equity of 31.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Femasys will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Femasys in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.
About Femasys
Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, focuses on women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.
