Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decrease of 65.6% from the July 15th total of 57,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 355,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Femasys Trading Down 1.0 %

FEMY stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.06. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,355. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.08. Femasys has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of -1.32.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Femasys had a negative net margin of 733.65% and a negative return on equity of 31.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Femasys will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CM Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Femasys by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in Femasys by 74.7% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 150,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Femasys during the 4th quarter valued at $514,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Femasys during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Femasys during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Femasys in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

About Femasys

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, focuses on women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

