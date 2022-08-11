Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, an increase of 83.9% from the July 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.8 days.
Fibra Danhos Price Performance
Fibra Danhos stock remained flat at $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Fibra Danhos has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1.01.
About Fibra Danhos
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fibra Danhos (GRFFF)
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
Receive News & Ratings for Fibra Danhos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fibra Danhos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.