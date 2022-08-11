FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on FibroGen from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

FGEN stock opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. FibroGen has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.01.

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $29.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.15 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 100.51% and a negative net margin of 83.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.45) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 235.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,732,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,494 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 4th quarter worth $21,862,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,395,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,403 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,317,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 333.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 972,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,274,000 after purchasing an additional 748,230 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

