Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 26,920 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,920 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.09% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $42,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,990,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,940,000 after buying an additional 296,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,743,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,010,000 after purchasing an additional 94,327 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,485,000 after purchasing an additional 31,403 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,596,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,105,000 after purchasing an additional 254,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,106,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,811,000 after purchasing an additional 27,004 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $400.29 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.50 and a 12 month high of $695.18. The stock has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 51.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $369.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $441.22.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IDXX. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.38.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

