Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 289 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 440,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.94% of TTEC worth $36,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 370.0% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 498,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,119,000 after purchasing an additional 392,281 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 456,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,703,000 after purchasing an additional 94,795 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TTEC by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 436,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,033,000 after acquiring an additional 44,514 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TTEC by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,965,000 after acquiring an additional 41,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in TTEC by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 411,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,274,000 after buying an additional 21,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TTEC shares. StockNews.com lowered TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen reduced their target price on TTEC to $72.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barrington Research assumed coverage on TTEC in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered TTEC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.40.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC opened at $60.34 on Thursday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.99 and a 12 month high of $113.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.05 and a 200-day moving average of $73.05.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $604.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.00 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 4.28%. TTEC’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

