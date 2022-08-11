Fiera Capital Corp Buys 4,145 Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 654,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 1.32% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $36,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 330.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 34.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 201.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Down 18.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $29.49 on Thursday. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $80.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.26). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.97) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush set a $53.00 price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

