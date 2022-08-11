Fiera Capital Corp Cuts Holdings in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its stake in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,079,174 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,021,054 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 1.69% of Enerplus worth $51,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Enerplus by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ERF shares. Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on shares of Enerplus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enerplus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.89.

Shares of NYSE ERF opened at $13.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 2.38. Enerplus Co. has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 8.50%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

