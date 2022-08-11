Fiera Capital Corp Cuts Position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 726,855 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 10,083 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 1.57% of AtriCure worth $47,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AtriCure by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AtriCure in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in AtriCure by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ATRC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AtriCure from $90.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on AtriCure from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on AtriCure from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.86.

AtriCure stock opened at $50.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 1.20. AtriCure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $89.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.66.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 17.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tonya Austin sold 3,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total value of $136,736.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,240.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

