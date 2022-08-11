Fiera Capital Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,916 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $46,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 309.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MHK. Raymond James lowered Mohawk Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.92.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $124.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.70 and a 200 day moving average of $135.09. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.96 and a 12-month high of $211.74.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

