Fiera Capital Corp Has $26.46 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 7.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 358 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 61.8% in the first quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 309 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 24.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,796 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Plus One Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 28.8% in the first quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $181.50 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.40.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $120.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $152.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total value of $44,159.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,852 shares of company stock worth $15,750,955. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.