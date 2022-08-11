Fiera Capital Corp Has $27.80 Million Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $27,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Universal Display by 713.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 287.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OLED shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.30.

NASDAQ OLED opened at $123.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.46. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $98.71 and a 12-month high of $211.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.09.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $136.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.21 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

